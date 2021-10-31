Smith Rowe has a simple message for Arsenal’s fans

Emile Smith Rowe was on the scoresheet as Arsenal beat Leicester City 2-0 and he has now dropped a message for the club’s fans.

The Gunners earned the impressive win at the King Power Stadium, where another goal from Gabriel Magalhaes ensured they maintained their long unbeaten run.

It is a far cry from how they started this campaign when they lost their first three league matches of the season.

Smith Rowe has played a key role in helping the Gunners hit top form so far.

The youngster has quickly become one of the fans’ favourites at the Emirates and sent a message to the fans on social media today.

The former Huddersfield loanee tweeted an image of himself, Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when they were celebrating his goal and captioned it: “Enjoy your weekend Gunners” with a love emoji.

Arsenal’s fans can expect to see him at the Emirates for the long term because Mikel Arteta seems to be building his midfield around the 21-year-old.

His time spent out on loan at RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town matured him and it could see Arsenal send the likes of Folarin Balogun out on loan in the January transfer window as well.