Smith-Rowe is “A breath of fresh air”

Man United legend raves about Arsenal player

The Former United defender Rio Ferdinand was clearly impressed with

his young countryman.

Emile Smith Rowe has had a breakthrough season under Mikel Arteta this campaign. He has been a regular fixture in the Arsenal team for the past few months.

It appears like Smith Rowe has been at the Emirates for a long time. But obviously, that is not the case. The 20-year-old made his first Premier League start against Chelsea at the end of 2020.

Since then, the Hale End graduate has not looked back. He has since made 11 starts for the Gunners in the league, recording four assists. His total goal contributions stand at eight in 22 appearances for the first-team.

In his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand had only good things to say for the 20-year-old, who was selected in England’s U21 group stage squad for the Euros in the summer.

“I love the way he plays. I was worried actually when Odegaard came in.

“Would the manager play him in the same team? But he’s come in, and the way he’s played this season, there’s sometimes even that cheekiness about the way he plays.

Smith Rowe has been a breath of fresh air says Ferdinand

“I said this a while ago that he could have played in the era of [Arsene] Wenger, the way he plays football.

“He’s been a breath of fresh air and a big positive under Arteta. I think [Bukayo] Saka’s obviously been the standout young gun that’s come in, but he’s not far behind.

“And for the future, I think it’s very, very bright for him.”

Mikel Arteta would hope to keep a fit Smith Rowe for the rest of the campaign. They find themselves trailing Chelsea by 10 points in the league, who occupy the last Champions League spot.

However, The Gunners do have one foot in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. That might be their best chance to play in Europe’s elite stage.

And what’s better than having your strongest troops fit for the most crucial run-in of the season?

Yash Bisht

Connect with the writer via Twitter/Instagram: @yarsenal09