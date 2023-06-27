Smith-Rowe is firing on all cylinders and ready to fight for his place at Arsenal

Emile Smith Rowe’s summer fitness campaign is going according to plan. A few weeks ago, it was noted that he was so determined to be in his best shape ahead of next season that he’d even hired a personal coach, Sean O’Shea, who’s also worked with Luke Shaw and Virgil Van Dijk in the past, to guide him on a personal training schedule to get him on track.

Following O’Shea’s training, the Gunner was to continue his resurgence project in the UEFA Euro U21 Tournament, where he had the chance to represent England. The hope was that the Arsenal playmaker would re-find himself, and fortunately, there’s every hint that he has done so.

In two games in the Euro U21, the Arsenal No. 10 has managed two goals. One might look at the form the Englishman is in and get the feeling that we are starting to get a glimpse of the real Smith-Rowe, who managed ten goals and two assists in the 2021–22 PL season.

Unfortunately, we didn’t see the 22-year-old thrive last season, with injuries and a lack of match fitness holding him back. There was talk that he could be sold this summer, but those speculations have since cooled.

The feeling is that the Hale End Graduate will stay at the Emirates and fight for his spot in Arteta’s line-up. And if it necessitates him fighting, Smith Rowe says that’s what he’ll do, as he wants to return to Arsenal as a Euro U-21 Champion and have all the motivation to fight for a starting spot next season.

He, as per BBC admitted, “[It was] definitely a tough season for myself, [with] injuries and stuff and then not quite getting back into the team. So, coming here with England has been great for me to get minutes and get some goals. I’m really happy at the moment.

“My main target right now is to get back into the Arsenal team, but obviously first we want to win this tournament. Hopefully, I can have a long future and get more England caps and make sure I’m fit for every game, and play as many minutes as I can.”

If there’s one Gunner to watch next season, it could be Smith-Rowe; he has a case to prove next season.

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…