Smith-Rowe is reportedly wanted by Newcastle – Should Arsenal let him go?

The other day, we asked if it was wise for Arsenal to cash in on Emile Smith Rowe. Well, it seems Newcastle are very keen to sign him.

According to the Sun, Eddie Howe is very keen on signing Smith Rowe, and they report that Howe reckons ESR could make a real difference joining Newcastle’s midfield and aid the attack force.

So, if Howe can persuade Smith Rowe that he has a significant role to play in his scheme and that it is his desire to sign him, the Newcastle decision-makers may support him. Do you think the Hale End graduate will end up in Saint James Park?

There is no doubt that Emile Smith-Rowe is a player we’ll be talking about often between now and the winter transfer window, especially if continues to be left on the Arsenal bench. His future at Arsenal is in doubt. In the attacking midfield pecking order, Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira are ahead of him, and Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are also ahead of him in the pecking order for the left wing.

It’s difficult for the Englishman, whose value to our team declined last season as a result of his injury and inability to rediscover his rhythm, but hopefully in the next 3 months he can get more minutes under his belt and prove his worth to Arteta’s project.

He may have hoped by now to have established himself as a first-team regular, but he has yet to do so. Ultimately, by January, it may be clear if he ought to stay or go.

Would you blame Emile if he decided to move away to get more playing time at Newcastle?

Darren N

