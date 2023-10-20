Smith-Rowe is reportedly wanted by Newcastle – Should Arsenal let him go?

The other day, we asked if it was wise for Arsenal to cash in on Emile Smith Rowe. Well, it seems Newcastle are very keen to sign him.
According to the Sun, Eddie Howe is very keen on signing Smith Rowe, and they report that Howe reckons ESR could make a real difference joining Newcastle’s midfield and aid the attack force.
So, if Howe can persuade Smith Rowe that he has a significant role to play in his scheme and that it is his desire to sign him, the Newcastle decision-makers may support him. Do you think the Hale End graduate will end up in Saint James Park?
There is no doubt that Emile Smith-Rowe is a player we’ll be talking about often between now and the winter transfer window, especially if continues to be left on the Arsenal bench. His future at Arsenal is in doubt. In the attacking midfield pecking order, Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira are ahead of him, and Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are also ahead of him in the pecking order for the left wing.
It’s difficult for the Englishman, whose value to our team declined last season as a result of his injury and inability to rediscover his rhythm, but hopefully in the next 3 months he can get more minutes under his belt and prove his worth to Arteta’s project.
He may have hoped by now to have established himself as a first-team regular, but he has yet to do so. Ultimately, by January, it may be clear if he ought to stay or go.
Would you blame Emile if he decided to move away to get more playing time at Newcastle?
Darren N
I’d be very dissapointed if this transfer were to be sanctioned. I believe it won’t anyway.
£50m would be a decent price for him. Willock seemed to have similar abilities, yet he still can’t become a regular starter for Newcastle
Darren N needs to get his facts right and needs to do his homework thoroughly. Newcastle have only had an expression of interest in Smith Rowe. It all depends on where Newcastle are situated in the European Champions League. If Newcastle were to be progressing into the next round of that competition, they may well try and get Smith Rowe. But it all depends on their circumstances in December/ January. Aston Villa and West Ham are two other clubs interested in Smith Rowe. If all that were to be the case, it could make an interesting bidding war. But with all of that, I can’t see Smith Rowe leaving in January. Maybe in the Summer Window. Anyway his agent will be keeping the lad up to date with developments going on with various clubs. I would not blame him if he wanted to leave. Mikel Arteta seems to have an art at contradicting himself. He bullshits people to the extent of having the ability to bullshit himself