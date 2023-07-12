Smith-Rowe is trying hard to impress Arteta by cutting short his holiday

Smith Rowe cuts short holidays to impress Arteta

Emile Smith Rowe is set to link up with the Arsenal squad in the United States as he aims to build on his success with England’s Under-21 team, according to Football.London.

The 22-year-old had an impressive European Under-21 Championship, scoring two goals and providing an assist as England became victorious. Rather than taking an extended break, the young Englishman is eager to utilize the momentum from his international performances to kickstart his Arsenal career again.

The faith on Smith Rowe among some fans seemed never to have faded away

💫 Smith Rowe is destined for greatness 💎 pic.twitter.com/ffB1rEHNIZ — Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) July 11, 2023

Last season was challenging for Smith Rowe, as he was sidelined for five months due to a long-standing groin injury. Despite recovering from the injury and training impressively, he did not receive a single start under manager Mikel Arteta. Throughout this period, the midfielder’s determination to achieve success with England motivated him.

Following the end of the season, Smith Rowe traveled to Dubai for a week-long training session with coach Sean O’Shea according to the report, which proved beneficial for his performance in the Under-21 Euros. Now, he is focused on building on that success and regaining his place in the the Gunners starting lineup.

Smith Rowe will have less than a week off before joining the Arsenal squad in the United States for their preseason tour. The Gunners will face the MLS All Stars, Manchester United, and Barcelona in friendly matches in Washington, New York, and Los Angeles, respectively.

👏 Can’t question Smith-Rowe’s commitment to getting back to the top level 🏃‍♂️ Went on a week long fitness camp at the end of the season to prepare for the U21 Euros 💪 Now he’s joining straight up with Arsenal rather than taking holiday pic.twitter.com/pP5Y5pTwCe — Rory Talks Football (@Rory_Talks_Ball) July 11, 2023

After his preseason was disrupted by injuries last year, Smith Rowe will be hoping that his match fitness from the Under-21 Euros will help him quickly adapt to Mikel Arteta’s requirements. Despite some speculation about his future, it is understood that the 22-year-old is set to remain at the Emirates Stadium this summer and fight for his place, despite the arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

With Granit Xhaka’s departure, there is an opportunity for Smith Rowe to stake his claim in the Arsenal midfield. Since his return from injury, he has been training in the left midfield position and could be given a chance to showcase his abilities in that role during the upcoming weeks.

With the confidence that the Hale End product has after his heroics in the European championship, it would be enticing to see if Smith Rowe is able to reach the next level in his career.

Writer – Yash Bisht