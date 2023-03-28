Smith Rowe joins the debate over Balogun’s international future

Emile Smith Rowe has joined the debate over the international future of his Arsenal teammate Folarin Balogun.

The striker can play for England, Nigeria and the United States of America.

As he has been in superb form for Reims in Ligue 1, he was expected to be named in the latest England squad.

However, Gareth Southgate does not believe he is good enough for his side yet and has snubbed the attacker.

This decision increased the likelihood of the striker playing for another country, with the United States actively pursuing an interest in his international allegiance.

Smith Rowe hopes he chooses to play for England, but the midfielder insists the striker alone can make that decision.

He says via the Daily Mail:

‘Of course (I would prefer he choose England), but obviously it’s his decision.

‘That’s down to him to do what he wants to do. It would be nice if he could be with us in the in the summer (for the European U21 championship) but like I said, that’s down to him and he’s got to do what’s best for him.’

Balogun’s international future has become a big deal because of his fine form on loan at Reims.

However, the striker does not have to rush the decision and has to choose a country that will value and give him a chance at a long-term international future.

