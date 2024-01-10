Arsenal News Latest News

Smith Rowe opens up on his early return from injury

Emile Smith Rowe has made an early return from his latest injury, defying the expected schedule, and he has shared insights into his quicker-than-anticipated recovery.

The midfielder has faced challenges with injuries throughout his time at the Emirates, limiting his playing time. Despite his injury-prone nature, Mikel Arteta has opted to retain the Hale End academy graduate, placing trust in his abilities.

Arsenal is pleased with Smith Rowe’s premature return, as it provides Arteta with an additional option in a crucial season for the club. When fit, Smith Rowe is recognised as one of Arsenal’s standout players, and his early comeback has brought joy to the midfielder himself.

He was asked about his surprise return to fitness and said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I’m feeling good now – I’ve been back in training for a while and it’s all good at the moment.

“I don’t think I did anything differently in rehab, I just felt a lot better with it this time.

“At first we thought the injury would be a bit longer, but I started feeling really good after just a few weeks, so then I kicked on and I’m feeling good now as well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe has been one of our most important players and we hope he can stay fit for a long time.

He is still a decent talent, and we expect him to play a prominent role in the second half of the term.

  1. It would seem that whether it’s now or in the near future, MA will need to shake things up a bit and what better way would there be than to utilize a player with the potential of ESR.

    Reply

