Arsenal star Smith-Rowe out for three months after undergoing surgery

It is hardly a surprise to Arsenal fans that Emile Smith-Rowe will definitely not be going to the World Cup with England this winter, and it has now been revealed that the midfielder has had an operation and will not return before December at the earliest.

There is no doubt that Arsenal have a very talented player on their hands, but the problem is that Smith-Rowe has always suffered from intermittent injury problems, and even out on loan at Sheffield before breaking into the Arsenal team he had to have his playing time carefully managed.

His injury problems have continued into this season and also with Martinelli and Odegaard excelling on the field, he has only managed 3 substitute appearances, so even if fit he will still find it hard to get a starting spot, but if he can recover and return to fitness after the World Cup then he could be a crucial part of the second half of our season, including the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

The report from Arsenal stated: Following a significant setback at our Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4, and after further specialist consultations and discussions with our medical team, Emile underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his groin.

This successful surgery took place in London in the past few days and Emile’s rehabilitation programme is already underway. We are hopeful that Emile will return to full training in December.

Arsenal should have enough quality cover for his midfield position for now with Vieira and Odegaard now fit, and we can only hope that ESR comes back fit and well to help us later in the season….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video Extra – Watch Thierry Henry tell what he thinks about VAR!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids