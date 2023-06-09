Emile Smith-Rowe proves his love for Arsenal with permanent tattoos

Our excellent Hale End graduate Emile Smith-Rowe has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for the last two transfer windows, with hints saying that he is unhappy with the game time he has been given by Arteta, in fact he has only played a sum total of 162 minutes in the whole of this season, with not one goal to his name.

Whereas the season before he scored 10 goals in 33 performances, and was hotly tipped as the next big Hale End star in the Gunners first team

But injuries meant that he couldn’t finish the season, and it meant that last summer the England U21 international ended up having groin surgery which led to Arteta treating him with kid gloves for the whole of this campaign,

But Arteta killed the rumours that ESR could be leaving, and now the player himself has taken one step further to prove he has no intention of leaving, with his two latest tattoos, which clearly shows his loyalty to the boss and the club….

What do you think of this? Will it stop any further transfer rumours in the future?