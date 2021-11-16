Smith-Rowe proves Southgate right for giving him England call up

Smith-Rowe does all he can to ensure he is a shout for another England call up!

Three of our players were on the team sheet for England in the final round of World Cup qualifying matches and they surely made Arsenal proud tonight.

After getting a run around at Wembley against Albania the other night, Emile Smith-Rowe was one of three Arsenal players to take to the field against San Marino.

It was a standard and professional performance from all three of Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka and Smith-Rowe.

Ramsdale kept a clean sheet, and of course he was going to, and Saka and Smith-Rowe helped the midfield control the game and for their rewards during the game both boys got on the scoresheet.

Although unfortunately for Saka one goal was taken away from him and went down as an own goal for Filippo Fabrri, to put England 2-0 up, yet there was no doubt that England’s seventh goal would be going to Emile Smith-Rowe.

A cross from Saka on the right went into the feet of Tammy Abraham, who flicked it off for Emile to fire into the back of the net, for his first senior England goal on his first start.

Saka soon got his goal, and a deserved one it was, heading in for his first and England’s 10th of the game.

Both Saka and Smith-Rowe were heavily involved in this game. Emile got 73 minutes on the clock while Saka played the whole game in an 10-0 win for England, with a goal apiece for both boys and an assist for Emile to ensure England qualify as group winners.

This has surely shown Gareth Southgate he was right to call Emile up and should consider him for future call-ups as he has done with Saka.

So, the boys clearly took their Arsenal form into the international break and let’s hope they bring that form back to the Arsenal ready to face Liverpool on the weekend!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_