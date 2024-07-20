Smith Rowe puts his future uncertainty behind him and shines in Arsenal win

Emile Smith Rowe was one of the scorers as Arsenal defeated Leyton Orient 2-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly today.

Both Fulham and Crystal Palace have shown interest in the midfielder, especially after he lost his place in the first team at Arsenal.

Although the Gunners want him to stay, they will not stand in his way if he asks to leave, provided the offer is right.

As those two clubs try to sign him, Smith Rowe is preparing well for the new season, hopeful that he will be a starter if he remains at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta likes Smith Rowe and will give him chances to play if he stays fit. However, injuries have plagued him over the last few seasons.

Despite the uncertainty around his future, Smith Rowe scored one of the goals, with Gabriel Jesus netting the other in Arsenal’s routine win, as reported by Metro Sport.

The Gunners are aiming to win the Premier League this season and are working hard to achieve this goal. This win helps keep the team positive and confident as the season approaches.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe is one of our finest academy graduates, and we want him to play more games, but he must stay fit and prove his worth.