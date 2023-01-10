Smith Rowe relieved to finally put injury-hell behind him

Emile Smith Rowe has revealed he is relieved to finally put his injury problems behind him after undergoing surgery to fix a groin problem that has plagued him for several years.

The midfielder has hardly played for the Gunners this term because of injury and finally underwent surgery to fix the problem once and for all.

He made his long-awaited comeback in the FA Cup win against Oxford United last night and the 22-year-old reveals he has been struggling with the problem for four years.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘A lot of people might not know, but I have had this injury since I was 18, 19. It has been quite hard to deal with it over the years. But I am really happy that it is just finally over. I had a successful surgery and I am really feeling really good.

‘It was the exact same pain from back then, which has been quite hard to manage. Obviously a lot of people might not know about that from over the years. But I am just happy to come out the other side fully fit… I am just going to kick on from here.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe is one of the top-quality players on our books and the midfielder’s return improves our options.

Mikel Arteta has been asking for new signings and the Englishman could be seen as one because he has hardly played this term.

Hopefully, the former RB Leipzig loanee will not suffer another injury and will break into the starting XI before the season ends.