Smith Rowe reveals he and Saka have been practising extra after training

Emile Smith Rowe says he has been staying behind after Arsenal’s training to do more work on his game alongside Bukayo Saka.

The duo is the bedrock of the current Arsenal team and Mikel Arteta has trusted them with greater responsibilities.

However, they are still developing their game and are at an age where they can become much better.

Thankfully, they have more experienced players in the squad like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette who can help to guide them on becoming better with areas of their game like finishing.

The midfielder scored the only goal as England’s Under-21s defeated Andorra in their recent match.

The goal results from extra training at Arsenal and the youngster reveals that Arteta has given them the confidence boost that they need to stay calm and just hit the target when they get in position.

“[Arteta] has spoken to us and given us so much confidence to stay calm,” said Smith Rowe as quoted by The Evening Standard.

“We know we’re going to be getting into these positions. Because we’re both young players we’ve got to stay as calm as possible and just focus on the goal really.

“We’ve been practising a lot in training, after training and we get the support from the experienced players in the team as well, they’re always helping us. It’s really good at Arsenal, we’re really happy with the help we’re getting.”

The midfielder has two goals and an assist for Arsenal in all competitions this season.