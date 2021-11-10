Smith Rowe reveals the”Biggest achievement” in his career so far

Emile Smith Rowe has ranked being called up to the England national team as the biggest achievement of his career so far.

The midfielder has been arguably Arsenal’s best performer in the last few weeks and his performances earned him a call-up to the England national team squad for the latest round of international matches.

He will hope he can get an opportunity to play for his nation before the international break ends.

The midfielder has been involved in the England youth team set-ups before now and he was even initially invited to the Under-21s in this break before getting called up to the senior team.

However, he says going to St. George’s Park with the senior national team feels much different.

“This is probably the biggest achievement I have had in my career so far,” Smith Rowe tells EnglandFootball.com.

“It is just different. Coming to St. George’s, being on a different training pitch…it is crazy. I am a bit speechless to be honest. I don’t know what to say about it all yet because it still hasn’t really sunk in yet that I am actually here.”

Smith Rowe’s call up to the senior England set-up is undoubtedly his best career achievement so far and it would serve as an inspiration for both himself and the other youngster around England.

He was a member of the under-17 team that won the World Cup in 2017, but not all his teammates from that time have broken into the senior team.

He would have good company in the England camp as Bukayo Saka has become a mainstay in the national team already.