Smith Rowe reveals what scoring against Tottenham means to him

Emile Smith Rowe is still enjoying his goal-scoring performance for Arsenal against Tottenham yesterday.

The Arsenal midfielder was one of the stars of the match as he scored one and assisted another to help the Gunners go into the break leading 3-0.

The midfielder claimed after the game that scoring against Tottenham was a lifelong dream for him and doing it in front of his family is an amazing feeling.

Smith Rowe said to Sky Sports as quoted by The Sun: “It’s the best day of my life. I’ve dreamed of this day to score against Tottenham.

“With my family here as well, it’s the best feeling ever. I’ve been working a lot in training on my finishing and I am really happy with the goal.”

Smith Rowe’s performance in that game shows that the Arsenal academy product is developing at a rapid pace and he is one of their reliable players.

He has also fit into Mikel Arteta’s plans alongside summer signing, Martin Odegaard.

The best is yet to come for the Englishman and that will delight Arsenal fans who are looking for heroes to help their club get back inside the EPL European places.

The Gunners’ next match is against Brighton at the Amex and it’s another must-win if they are serious about making the top four.