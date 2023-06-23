Smith Rowe scores for England U21 in European championship win

Emile Smith Rowe showcased his exceptional form for the England U21 national team as they kicked off their Euros campaign with a 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic.

Despite having a squad consisting of several Premier League first-team players, England faced a resilient Czech Republic side that proved difficult to break down.

Smith Rowe began the match on the bench but made a significant impact when he was introduced in the 79th minute, with England already leading 1-0.

In stoppage time, he further extended their advantage, scoring his fourth goal for the U21 team in just 11 appearances, as reported by Arsenal Media.

With this impressive performance, Smith Rowe will be hopeful that he has made a strong case to earn a starting position when England takes on Israel in their next match on Sunday.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe is one of the finest U21 players in the country and one of the most experienced players in that squad.

This competition will help him to get the playing chances he did not see enough for Arsenal during the season.

Hopefully, he will return for pre-season fit and be a vital squad member from the start of next season.

As we look for new players, he will save us some money is signing more midfielders, because he is a superb option for that position.

