Smith Rowe starting to look good as he stars for England U21’s

Emile Smith Rowe was in goalscoring form for the England U21s as he put his injury woes behind him to shine for his country.

The midfielder has been injury-prone for much of his career and has missed a lot of games this season due to injury.

Arsenal is keen for him to get minutes in his legs so he can help in the final games of this campaign.

The Gunners would have been delighted England called him for their U21 duty and The Sun reports he was one of the stars of the show as the junior Three Lions side beat France 4-0.

Smith Rowe scored the first goal of the game and he had an outstanding all-round performance in the fixture.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see Smith Rowe starting a game and shining because the midfielder deserves to do what he loves the most.

The attacker is one player we can trust when he is 100 per cent okay and we have missed his contributions to the team for much of this term.

However, now that he has returned to fitness, we hope he can score some important goals for us before this season ends.

The competition for a place at the Emirates is serious and the Englishman must wait for his time before he plays again.

