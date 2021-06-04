Smith-Rowe to Aston Villa? Don’t make me laugh…

The ridiculous rumours are already doing the rounds!

The transfer window hasn’t officially opened yet and already the Arsenal fans are getting a good laugh at the end of what has been a tough season.

The Telegraph is reporting that Arsenal and Aston Villa seem to be interested in a possible swap deal for Jack Grealish and Emile Smith-Rowe.

Now I know we are used to ridiculous transfer rumours throughout a season, but this is just on another level and I cannot help but laugh about it.

Why Arsenal would want to swap Smith-Rowe for Grealish is beyond me. And I am not saying Grealish is not a good player because he is, and if we didn’t have Smith-Rowe then I wouldn’t be disappointed if we went in for him, but why would you want two identical players when ideally you should opt for similar but not exactly the same.

Smith-Rowe did as much to quash rumours of an exit back in February when he said; “I cant really describe the feeling to be honest. Being an Arsenal fan from such a young age, getting an opportunity to help put on the Arsenal shirt and step out on that pitch, there’s really no better feeling for me.” Of course, as an Arsenal fan over the years you begin to realise that for some players words are just that, words. And over time, ambitions and money overtake any loyalty and passion.

But I would like to hope that from a young Arsenal fan who came through the academy, that his words are actually genuine and that he sticks by the club that has given him such an amazing opportunity from a young age.

Plus, Villa already took Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal and are reportedly after our target Emi Buendia as well. So really what I want to say is Villa, I think you have caused Arsenal enough trouble over the past year, so please let us get our targeted players and leave Smith-Rowe well alone!

Shenel Osman