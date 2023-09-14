Smith-Rowe urged to grab his chances when he is given them

According to ex-England international Andy Johnson, Emile Smith Rowe should take his chances when granted the chance to break into the Arsenal lineup, as Eddie Nketiah has.

We noted Mikel Arteta a few days ago had hinted at giving Emile Smith Rowe chances after the international break in September, when the Gunners have a busy schedule.

Emile Smith Rowe shone when playing for the England U-21s in their summer run to win the Euro U-21 Championship.

He also dazzled in pre-season games against Barcelona and Manchester United, and many expected him to play a significant role this season. He has yet to appear in the Premier League, despite being included in all four matchday squads.

Even so, Mikel Arteta will need to rotate his team for League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup matches to keep the team fresh. Smith Rowe will almost certainly get his shot in these games.

Of which, once he gets his chances, Johnson advises him to take them, saying on Ladbrokes Fanzone as quoted by the Express : “Obviously Emile Smith Rowe is in an unfortunate position for Arsenal right now, because those players in the starting line-up have been performing really well.

“He just needs to be patient because he’s still really young. I’m sure there’s frustration within the individual, but that’s natural for any human being who wants to be successful.

“He just needs to bide his time, and his opportunity will come. There are so many games coming up, with Arsenal back in Europe and cup games coming up… He’s going to get a chance to impress the manager, and then it’ll be down to him to be fit, sharp, and ready, like Eddie Nketiah did last season.

“There’s no guarantee in the Premier League in general, but in particular in those top six or seven teams in the division, that you’re going to be starting week-in, week-out. You’ve got to be consistently performing, but Emile is still young; he’s still developing and learning, so he’s got plenty of time to impact this team.

“I’ve got no concerns about him; he’s a top player who adds a really good dimension to Arsenal, but he’s surrounded by healthy competition, which is only a good thing.”

Emile Smith Rowe recorded 10 goals in 33 appearances during his greatest season (the 2021–22 season). Injuries hampered his growth last season. The hope is that he will rediscover his brilliance this season; the Gooners need him to be at his best, and he needs to be too if he hopes to impress Arteta.

