Smith Rowe urged to leave Arsenal amidst West Ham interest

Former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor believes that it may be time for Emile Smith Rowe to consider leaving Arsenal, as the midfielder is currently facing challenges in getting regular playing time for the club.

Smith Rowe has been an important figure at the Emirates, but injuries have hindered his ability to secure a consistent place in the team. Additionally, Arsenal has made several midfield signings in his absence, further complicating his prospects for playing time.

Despite these challenges, Smith Rowe remains determined and patient, waiting for his opportunity to contribute to the club. However, Agbonlahor is finding it difficult to envision a scenario where Smith Rowe will have significant playing time at Arsenal and suggests that a move away from the club might be in his best interest. West Ham is reportedly monitoring his situation, but the final decision rests with the player and the club.

Agbonlahor tells Football Insider:

“100%. I really like him.

“It sometimes comes to a point where you love your club but you have to leave.

“I think Smith Rowe is now at that point.

“When the manager pays £60million for Kai Havertz, he’s going to get chance after chance. Not deservedly, but he will.

“There’s Vieira in there as well, so I don’t think Smith Rowe will get the minutes.

“I think he should leave. It’s a big time in his career.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe has been in fine form for us in the last few seasons and the midfielder is unlucky to have suffered so many injuries.

Agbonlahor is right; it could be hard for him to get chances again and he probably should leave.

————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…