Smith Rowe vs Reiss Nelson – Seaman discusses who will sit on the bench

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman believes Emile Smith Rowe will play ahead of Reiss Nelson at Arsenal if the midfielder is fit.

Both players emerged from the club’s Hale End Academy to become important first-team players.

Smith Rowe has enjoyed more relevance on the team, even though he has been injury-prone recently.

Nelson reminded us all that he still has the quality to be an Arsenal player by scoring twice in the last league game.

The winger was also struggling with injury at the start of this season and his performance could stop Arsenal from signing an alternative to Bukayo Saka.

However, is he better than Smith Rowe? Seaman opines on his Seaman Says Podcast:

“I don’t think Smith Rowe is that close yet to be honest, because I think he had an operation. He’ll be out for a bit longer than what we first thought.

“Sunday is a little bit too early because he’s not played, you’d have expected him to play in a European game or something like that before going into that.

“So he’s out of the picture for a little bit longer but if they’re both fit Smith Rowe gets the nod.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe and Nelson are two different players and they even play in different positions.

It is hard to compare them and we just need to support them individually to develop into key players for us.

Hopefully, Smith Rowe will overcome his recent injury hell and return for selection soon enough.

