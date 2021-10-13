Smith Rowe warns that the England Under-21s must ‘stay calm’ at Euros

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has warned his England Under-21 side will have to ‘stay calm’ and that they must learn to ‘grind out wins’.

The midfielder scored the winning goal in the recent 1-0 win over Andorra Under-21, and picked up the Man of the Match award in the process, although it proved to be a difficult result to achieve.

It took the Three Lions until the 67th minute to find their winner, when Curtis Joes and ESR combined on the counter from their opponent’s corner kick, and that goal proved to be the only goal, although they were forced to play out most of the second-half with just 10 minutes thanks to Rhian Brewster’s sending off.

Smith Rowe admitted that it was a tough game to win, and admitted that his side will need to take the lessons from the victory.

“I feel we’re not always going to win by smashing teams 6-0 or 7-0. We have to learn to grind out wins like this,” he said after the win over Andorra Under-21(via Football365).

“I think it’s really important for us going forward. At the Euros we need to stick to the game-plan.

“We’ve learnt a lot. It’s been difficult but I feel we need to stay resilient and calm.

“We know teams are going to play a low block and defend a lot against us and it’s going to be hard to break them down.

“We have to stay calm and play our game because technically we’re much better than these teams.”