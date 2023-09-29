Smith Rowe will reconsider his Arsenal future if game time does not improve

Emile Smith Rowe recently made his first start for Arsenal in almost two years during their League Cup victory over Brentford. Following the match, he expressed his determination to compete for a place in the team, acknowledging the stiff competition for playing time.

Smith Rowe had endured a lengthy absence due to injury, during which Arsenal had added several new players in his position. This increased competition has made it challenging for him to secure playing time, especially when those ahead of him in the pecking order are fit and available.

A report from 90mins has provided an update on Smith Rowe’s future, suggesting that he may consider leaving the Emirates if his playing time does not improve. The English midfielder believes in his ability and is prepared to seek opportunities elsewhere if he feels he is not getting the chances he deserves to start matches at Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe is a top player and probably needs to play more often, but he also has to understand that there is a lot of competition for game time at the club and only the best will play.

If he wants to stay, he must prove to be better than those above him on the pecking order to get game time.

