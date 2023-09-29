Smith Rowe will reconsider his Arsenal future if game time does not improve

Emile Smith Rowe recently made his first start for Arsenal in almost two years during their League Cup victory over Brentford. Following the match, he expressed his determination to compete for a place in the team, acknowledging the stiff competition for playing time.
Smith Rowe had endured a lengthy absence due to injury, during which Arsenal had added several new players in his position. This increased competition has made it challenging for him to secure playing time, especially when those ahead of him in the pecking order are fit and available.
A report from 90mins has provided an update on Smith Rowe’s future, suggesting that he may consider leaving the Emirates if his playing time does not improve. The English midfielder believes in his ability and is prepared to seek opportunities elsewhere if he feels he is not getting the chances he deserves to start matches at Arsenal.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Smith Rowe is a top player and probably needs to play more often, but he also has to understand that there is a lot of competition for game time at the club and only the best will play.
If he wants to stay, he must prove to be better than those above him on the pecking order to get game time.
If he was my Kid, I would have encouraged a move to Aston Villa or Brighton last summer.
He looks surprisingly sharp although not seen much action.
He was 22, at one of the biggest clubs in the world, a team many believed was on the rise, and one of the most exciting young teams in the world. Where he had been since he was 10.
He had had a good season before his injury and had been called up to the national team.
How do you make the case for him to go to Aston Villa or Brighton?
Can’t blame him really ,not been given a fair chance and too good player to be wasting on the sidelines ,should’ve taken the reported 30 million off villa ,end of season with little minutes he could be another player leaving for a pittance .
And before some Arteta fans suggest he’s been injured or recovering from injury ,he’s apparently been fit and ready for going on 10 months .
Top scorer 2 seasons ago now been put aside for no apparent reason.
Odd one IMO
Smith Rowe has not said he might consider his future if he doesn’t play..In fact the interview I read made him quite positive about his future. This article is just repeating the BS from another source.