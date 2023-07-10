Smith-Rowe wins Euros U21 medal in fiery final against Spain

2022/23 is going to be a redemption season for Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe played a significant role in helping England secure victory in the European Under-21 Championship final against Spain. The young midfielder started the match as England aimed to win the tournament for the first time since 1984.

It was a tense encounter, with tensions running high after Cole Palmer’s free-kick took a deflection off Curtis Jones and found the back of the net, giving England the lead in the first half.

The intensity spilled over onto the sidelines, resulting in red cards for England assistant coach Ashley Cole and a member of the Spanish coaching staff.

Lovely comp of ESR, it’s his year 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/5WuzzecZfO — ESRsenal (@EmileSmithRowe2) July 9, 2023

Smith Rowe showcased his talent and contribution to the team before being substituted in the 66th minute, making way for Noni Madueke. England held on to their 1-0 lead with just over 20 minutes remaining on the clock.

In the final minute of injury time, Spain were awarded a penalty that could have potentially equalized the score. However, James Trafford, England’s goalkeeper, made a remarkable double save to secure the trophy for the Young Lions.

This outstanding performance by Trafford meant that England did not concede a single goal throughout the entire tournament.

For the Arsenal man, this successful campaign at the European Under-21 Championship can be seen as a redemption season.

The talented midfielder had struggled with injuries for the majority of the previous season but showcased his skills and played a vital role for his country during the Euros.

Scoring in the group stage matches against the Czech Republic and Israel and featuring in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals, the youngster demonstrated his quality and helped guide the Young Lions to victory.

With this triumphant performance under his belt, Smith Rowe will look to carry the momentum into the upcoming season and make a significant impact for both club and country.

The solid showing at the Euros serves as a positive indicator of his potential and suggests that he is poised for a strong and successful campaign ahead.

His performances at the tournament will certainly give him the confidence to fight for his spot against the new boy in town, Kai Havertz.

Yash Bisht

