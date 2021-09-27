Smith Rowe wore unbranded boots against Tottenham for this reason

Emile Smith Rowe played in the north London derby against Tottenham yesterday with unbranded football boots.

After scoring one and assisting another goal, it wasn’t hard for fans to notice that and The Sun says he wore that unbranded boot because his previous boot deal had expired and he is now shopping for a new sponsor.

The Englishman has emerged as a top star for Arsenal and he looks set to earn a huge upgrade to his previous boot earnings.

The report says his previous boot deal was with Nike and it expired in July.

The attacking midfielder needs to wait for at least six months before he can wear a boot from a rival brand.

He could get a new boot deal by the new year and the report claims several of the big-name brands are bidding to have him promote their products.

Adidas, Puma and Under Armour are three name brands who want to have him on their books and he helped his prospect of earning good money with his performance for Arsenal on Sunday.

Their 3-1 win over Spurs is a new high for the Gunners and they will look to build on that in their next league matches.