Sneaky Tottenham looking to swoop for Arsenal target

Tottenham has become the latest team to show interest in Arsenal’s transfer target, Gabriel Magalhaes.

The young Brazilian has been in fine form for Lille and his performances this season have caught the attention of several top European sides.

Arsenal, Everton and Chelsea have been linked (The Sun) with a move for him over the past few months.

However, a report from fichajes.net is claiming that Tottenham is looking to beat his other suitors to his signature.

The same report claims that they have made their intentions know with a strong £27 million bid.

Tottenham will see at least one of their first-team defenders leave them at the end of this season and Gabriel is seen as a capable target.

Arsenal will also look to reinforce their defence this summer ahead of next season. Their backline has been a long-standing problem for the Gunners and Mikel Arteta knows that he might have to improve his team in that area before he can start challenging the top sides for trophies in England.

The Gunners will welcome William Saliba back from his loan spell this summer and they have also signed Pablo Mari permanently after his loan spell.

