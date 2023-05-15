So Arsenal are not winning the League but we are going in the right direction

Title done? I think so! by Shenel

Well my fellow Gooners, what a difference a week makes, hey?

How are we all feeling after our awful defeat to Brighton? Or did we deep down all really know we were not going to win the league? I guess we can safely say our title run is over, well 99% I would say so yes, barring a miracle of course!

I cannot deny that the team was a shambles yesterday and there is no doubt that seeing Manchester City play before us and see them sweep aside Everton 3-0, just put even more pressure on us before we even kicked a ball.

Had we played first I guarantee we would have won, but it seems now, more often than not, the fixtures have been selected so that we are playing after City and with that comes a build-up of pressure. Because the boys for sure know the City results before they take to the pitch and anyone that says otherwise is lying.

On that performance yesterday though we deserved to lose the game! It was sloppy, it was shameful and we just didn’t look like we wanted to win. Fair play to Brighton after their own 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Everton last week, they turned up completely ready for the fight and they wanted it more, well Roberto De Zerbi said they would and they did!

Alas Gooners, I guess second place it is, if it can’t be first than second it will have to be.

Let’s not be so negative about our season though, after we spent around nine plus months at the top of the table, and have surpassed expectations for where our team are meant to be, but it doesn’t mean that it hurts any less, but may this be a lesson to learn from!

All in all it has been a good season for Arsenal, despite coming away without a trophy we have shown what we are capable of, if only we can learn not to capitulate when it really matters, maybe third time lucky and next season will be ours, and we need to continue to stick together and remember how we got to where we are today!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners, onwards and upwards we go!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

Video – Mikel Arteta explains what went wrong against Brighton “Individually we were below par”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…