So Arsenal’s summer finally begins! Fabrizio Confirms Contract Signing Today

Arsenal will be signing Tommy Setford today, according to Fabrizio Romano this morning after agreeing on a fee to sign him from Ajax. The Gunners included the 18-year-old goalkeeper on their list of targets this summer after closely monitoring his progress at Ajax, and Setford showed immediate interest in the move. Ajax is renowned for nurturing top talent, and Arsenal holds a similar reputation.

🔴⚪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 18 year old goalkeeper Tommy Setford, set to become new Arsenal player by signing his contract today. pic.twitter.com/6Ie5mu8yv9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2024

In recent seasons, Arsenal has heavily relied on young players, and Setford sees the move to the Emirates as a chance to prove himself. Romano reports that Arsenal have given a medical for the promising prospect, who is expected to sign a four-year deal with the club and aims to break into the first team during that period.

Arsenal currently has two good goalkeepers, but they want a third choice, and Aaron Ramsdale could potentially leave. It remains unclear if Setford is being signed to replace the Englishman, but the Gunners are very pleased with this acquisition. If Ramsdale departs, Arsenal may still pursue another top goalkeeper this summer, as Setford may not yet be ready to step in as the second choice.

Setford is expected to sign his Arsenal contract today, according to Fabrizio Romano. Labelled as a ‘big talent,’ Setford is likely a signing for the under-21s, but he could get his first senior minutes for the club in pre-season. Setford has spent his whole career with Ajax to date, coming through their academy, but now looks ready to make the switch to north London. Arsenal is confident that the 18-year-old, who currently plays for the Ajax B team and England’s youth team, is a superb talent who could develop into a first-team player at the club.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.