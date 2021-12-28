‘So difficult to name one’ Ex-Gunner picks two Arsenal teammates as best players he has played with

Robin van Persie has named just two former Arsenal teammates among the six most talented players he played with.

The Dutchman spent 8 years at Arsenal before controversially moving to Manchester United in 2012.

He spent just three seasons at Old Trafford before he left England, but he named more United teammates among the most talented players he has played with.

Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp are the two former Gunners he believes were superbly talented among the colleagues he had at the Emirates.

He told the BBC as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘I would go for Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Wayne Rooney and Ruud van Nistelrooy.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Van Persie destroyed his legacy when he left Arsenal for United, so it is not a surprise that he didn’t name many Gunners on his list.

However, he played with some of the finest Arsenal players including Cesc Fabregas and Kolo Toure.

The idea of the best teammate you have played with is very subjective and we just have to accept Van Persie’s list if we care about it.

However, it takes nothing away from the stars who were his teammates at the Emirates.

