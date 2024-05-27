“So far it’s quiet but…” Romano discusses if Arsenal fringe player will leave

Fabrizio Romano has discussed the future of Fabio Vieira amidst report that he is close to leaving Arsenal.

The Portuguese star has struggled for relevance at the Emirates and continues to play fewer games at the club.

Ideally, he should be getting closer to becoming a starter at the Emirates, but that is far from the case now for Vieira who has also struggled to get on some matchday squads.

He has had some injuries and also been absent for personal reasons, but overall, Vieira has not been good enough for Arsenal.

The midfielder seems closer to an exit than to remain at the Emirates beyond this term, but will he really find a new club and leave?

Fabrizio Romano has now spoken about his chance of exiting the Emirates Stadium and says on Caught Offside:

“It’s also been reported that Fabio Vieira could leave Arsenal after a lack of playing time. My understanding, however, is that it depends on proposals.

“So far it’s quiet but for players like Vieira (not all of them) there’s a chance to leave in case of a good proposal coming in. We just have to be patient on that one.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vieira joined us after a superb season at FC Porto, but he has come nowhere close to meeting his full potential.

The midfielder has not been good enough to be trusted in our squad and the best solution might be to allow him to leave the club this summer.

ADMIN COMMENT

