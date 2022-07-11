Bacary Sagna has urged Arsenal to make a move for Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin, although he admits that we could struggle to land him.

The Frenchman has his club’s standout player in recent seasons, and has been linked with a move to the Emirates in previous transfer windows.

With Newcastle’s recent takeover, it would be interesting to see if they would entertain offers for their star player, while it would also be interesting to learn if Saint-Maximin would be open to leaving, while Sagna claims that we could potentially fail to persuade him to join because we wouldn’t be able to guarantee him the chance to play ‘every game’.

“The one player I really like, but I’m not sure Arsenal could sign him because he would want to play every game, is Allan Saint Maximin,” Sagna told Lord Ping. “I really like this player a lot. I love the way he plays – with so many tricks and skills – he is a nightmare for any defender.

“I would love to see him play for Arsenal because it is a joy to watch him play and I think he would provide a spark and something different in the squad.

“He is a player that can electrify a match, a stadium and make the difference. I would love to see him wearing an Arsenal shirt.”

The Toon star would definitely be a boost to our attack, a more-than worthy alternative to Raphinha, but I do doubt that we would be able to sneer him from Newcastle who are trying to build something new after their takeover, and are unlikely to be willing to sell.

He would be a great addition to our squad however, and it is no surprise that us along with other top clubs have been linked with his signature, but I don’t believe he will be allowed to leave unless he puts in a transfer request.

