Bacary Sagna has urged Arsenal to make a move for Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin, although he admits that we could struggle to land him.
The Frenchman has his club’s standout player in recent seasons, and has been linked with a move to the Emirates in previous transfer windows.
With Newcastle’s recent takeover, it would be interesting to see if they would entertain offers for their star player, while it would also be interesting to learn if Saint-Maximin would be open to leaving, while Sagna claims that we could potentially fail to persuade him to join because we wouldn’t be able to guarantee him the chance to play ‘every game’.
“The one player I really like, but I’m not sure Arsenal could sign him because he would want to play every game, is Allan Saint Maximin,” Sagna told Lord Ping. “I really like this player a lot. I love the way he plays – with so many tricks and skills – he is a nightmare for any defender.
“I would love to see him play for Arsenal because it is a joy to watch him play and I think he would provide a spark and something different in the squad.
“He is a player that can electrify a match, a stadium and make the difference. I would love to see him wearing an Arsenal shirt.”
The Toon star would definitely be a boost to our attack, a more-than worthy alternative to Raphinha, but I do doubt that we would be able to sneer him from Newcastle who are trying to build something new after their takeover, and are unlikely to be willing to sell.
He would be a great addition to our squad however, and it is no surprise that us along with other top clubs have been linked with his signature, but I don’t believe he will be allowed to leave unless he puts in a transfer request.
I get so frutrated with the way JA takes a renegade opInion from an ex player- often ours but sometimes not- and then makes a bogus story out of a left field opinion (in this case fromSAGNA).
And then proceeds to make a ridiculous article(of sorts) out of what is clearly SAGNAS PERSONAL FANTASY. I dislike having our collective intelligence insulted, as if we are all halfwits.
Overwhelmingly, Gooners are not halfwits and we don’t need to be insulted and asked to believe this silly so called story!
An article not far from reality as probably people like Sagna know and realise. Newcastle want to build a new squad but are very aware of breaking FFP. The truth is if a big offer comes in for him they may consider selling. They only have a realistic budget of about 100 mil to play with this year and there has been interest in ASM but not from us and he wont be coming to us. It isn’t as far fetched as some may make out but then they don’t understand, it isn’t about what they might think, its about the real world. This is football and anything is possible.
I honestly would also love to see him in Arsenal. And pls, Hw is Tomiyasu doing as I haven’t been able to get any info relating him??
Nah.
Hardly a good team player. I have watched him a lot. I wonder why so many clubs are not coming for him. I mean he has been in the premier league for a long time and he seems to know how to break up defences.
I think he loves individualistic performance over team play.
Plenty of pace and tricks, but invariably makes the wrong decision and little in the way of end product.That apart we do not need another winger.
I’d love him to come to us but yeah, good luck with that!
Reminds me of gervinho alot of dribbling