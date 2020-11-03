So Molde is next and we are playing for the top of the group spot

Will the Norwegians break the Molde?

Next up for us is another Europa League fixture, which is going to be something more of a tougher test than our previous games I am sure, with the added bonus of Molde being Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s old side.

Going into the game on a good run so far, it will be a battle of the top two in our group, where we go head to head with the Norwegian side, and the winner of the game, if there is going to be one, gets the top spot in our group table for now at least.

Molde I’m sure will be a tougher test then Dundalk was. They beat rapid Wien 1-0 on the night we beat Dundalk 3-0.

The fixtures so far in the Europa League shows that both Arsenal and Molde have two wins out of two, Arsenal won their first game 2-1 against Rapid and Molde won 2-1 against Dundalk and in round two of the fixtures Molde had beat Rapid 1-0 and Arsenal comfortably ran out 3-0 winners against a Dundalk side that hardly posed any threats. So, with these results it is clear to see that both teams can score but both teams can also concede.

Arsenal going from playing a team last week that made history for not committing a single foul in a Europa League game, to playing a team that sits below them in group B on the same amount of points, who have scored three and conceded one will need to be even more on their toes then they appeared against Dundalk and not take anything for granted as we saw in Austria just a week before, where we just about got away with a win.

It will be an interesting game no doubt and it will be another big test for Arteta’s men -whoever he decides to put out on the night- to try and come by I am sure. Gooners?

Shenel Osman