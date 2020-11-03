So Molde is next and we are playing for the top of the group spot

Will the Norwegians break the Molde?
Next up for us is another Europa League fixture, which is going to be something more of a tougher test than our previous games I am sure, with the added bonus of Molde being Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s old side.
Going into the game on a good run so far, it will be a battle of the top two in our group, where we go head to head with the Norwegian side, and the winner of the game, if there is going to be one, gets the top spot in our group table for now at least.
Molde I’m sure will be a tougher test then Dundalk was. They beat rapid Wien 1-0 on the night we beat Dundalk 3-0.
The fixtures so far in the Europa League shows that both Arsenal and Molde have two wins out of two, Arsenal won their first game 2-1 against Rapid and Molde won 2-1 against Dundalk and in round two of the fixtures Molde had beat Rapid 1-0 and Arsenal comfortably ran out 3-0 winners against a Dundalk side that hardly posed any threats. So, with these results it is clear to see that both teams can score but both teams can also concede.
Arsenal going from playing a team last week that made history for not committing a single foul in a Europa League game, to playing a team that sits below them in group B on the same amount of points, who have scored three and conceded one will need to be even more on their toes then they appeared against Dundalk and not take anything for granted as we saw in Austria just a week before, where we just about got away with a win.
It will be an interesting game no doubt and it will be another big test for Arteta’s men -whoever he decides to put out on the night- to try and come by I am sure. Gooners?
Shenel Osman
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Runarsson
Cedric Musti Chambers Niles
Willock Ceballos Xhaka
Pepe Balogun Nelson
We need all our 1st team players well rested for Villa.
I think Balogun is sharper and more predatory than Nketiah.
I would possibly swap Emile Smith Rowe for ceballos, but because Ceballos didn’t play against Utd Im assuming he will start this game.
Also don’t mind the idea of Balogun in the starting lineup. Give the kid a chance!
Runarsson
Cedric Mustafi Kolasinac AMN
Willock xhaka ceballos
Pepe nketiah Nelson
I think ESR and Chambers are still not quite ready. Whilst Macey, Luiz, Mari and Martinelli are also still injured. I expect the bench to all be 1st teamers with the exception of Hein and Balogun. There might also be a surprise bench place for Joseph Oluwu, after his return from loan?
Good lineup
Runarson
Cedric Luis Mustafi Niles
Willock Xhaka Ceballos
Pepe Nketia Nelson