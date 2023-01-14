Shakhtar announces that there is still no deal with Chelsea – And Mudryk has not signed anything yet

So the latest news is that Chelsea have agreed with Shakhtar Donetsk to pay €100m euros for Mykhailo Mudryk, according to Fabrizio Romano…

Understand Mykhaylo Mudryk is now on a plane flying to London. His future enters into key, final stages as Chelsea have offered contract valid until June 2030. 🚨🔵✈️ #CFC Chelsea hope to get it sealed this weekend. Arsenal keep their position, bid made to Mudryk won’t change. pic.twitter.com/Z67BQvcOn1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2023

That was about an hour ago, but now Shakhtar Official (half an hour ago) have contradicted that by saying that the two clubs have still not finally agreed terms, but are “close”….

FC Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov and Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali discussed Mykhailo Mudryk’s transfer to Chelsea FC today. Parties are very close to agree on player’s transfer to the club.#Shakhtar pic.twitter.com/IoHOaFRfn5 — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) January 14, 2023

Fabrizio also states that Mudryk is on his way to London for a medical, but that could be at either Arsenal or Chelseabut unlikely to be at Stamford Bridge until Chelsea have agreed the transfer fee with Shakhtar, and then it depends on if Mudryk agrees to the personal terms of course, which will supposedly be discussed when he arrives in London.

But nothing will be certain either way unless Mudryk signs the papers, which is what Fabrizio said himself a couple of hours ago…

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea board now in Poland trying to reach verbal agreement with Shakhtar for Mudryk and hijack the deal! Official bid ready close to €100m. 🔵 #CFC Arsenal always been leading the race, in talks with Shakhtar after 3d official bid. Mudryk position, now crucial. pic.twitter.com/CwWWerfoQ8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2023

So the facts tell us that there is still a big chance that Mudryk will come to Arsenal, so we should all calm down and see what happens tomorrow shall we?