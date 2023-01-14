Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Shakhtar announces that there is still no deal with Chelsea – And Mudryk has not signed anything yet

So the latest news is that Chelsea have agreed with Shakhtar Donetsk to pay €100m euros for Mykhailo Mudryk, according to Fabrizio Romano…

That was about an hour ago, but now Shakhtar Official (half an hour ago) have contradicted that by saying that the two clubs have still not finally agreed terms, but are “close”….

Fabrizio also states that Mudryk is on his way to London for a medical, but that could be at either Arsenal or Chelseabut unlikely to be at Stamford Bridge until Chelsea have agreed the transfer fee with Shakhtar, and then it depends on if Mudryk agrees to the personal terms of course, which will supposedly be discussed when he arrives in London.

But nothing will be certain either way unless Mudryk signs the papers, which is what Fabrizio said himself a couple of hours ago…

So the facts tell us that there is still a big chance that Mudryk will come to Arsenal, so we should all calm down and see what happens tomorrow shall we?

Posted by

33 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Ah man it’s good to be positive but unless he turns the contract down . They won’t accept our offer unless he turns down Chelsea’s contract

    Reply

    1. Shakhter playing double standards… The player has been clear he wants Arsenal… Why being so greedy with money without considering player’s desired destination….
      The player will be upset surely…

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      2. The player can insist it’s Arsenal he wants, but if the rumours are true, then once again Arsenal have been caught napping again, and it makes you wonder how serious they are to win the league. Our first eleven only needs one or two injuries and we are truly f..ked

        ReplyHighlight Thread

      3. So why has he gone to Chelsea in an 85 million pound deal?, time to move on, lets hope Arsenal have a plan b, as we need players as our team is not equipped if we get two or three injuries

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  3. let chelski have the ukrainian twat , aint worth no where near that much , we could buy 2 world class players with that money , COME ON MARTINELLI !!!

    Reply

  4. Now we are even being trolled by Chelsea on Twitter…

    If reports are true that we stopped pursuing Danilo to focus on Mudryk and end up with neither, that would be really crazy. If we are miles off the asking price, I would understand that why it would take so long to agree, because you gotta have your principles. But to miss out because of a £5m difference, I can’t wrap my head around even though I still don’t think he is close to being worth that amount

    It was already bad to miss out on Felix, but this one hurts even more

    Reply

    1. Imagine spending the transfer window with noise on one player only to lose out to bitter rivals…that’s not pretty…
      Now Arsenal will enter into panic buy mode because surely we need reinforcements…

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  6. Seems fitting that if anyone is to bail out Shakhtar for the losses they took due the invasion of Ukraine by paying three times the value of a player, it should be chelski.

    Reply

  7. It will be madness on the part of Arsenal if they ever miss out in signing Mudryk. Because they are too dull and are cowards. In fact, I can not imagine anything else happens outside signing Mudryk

    Reply

    3. Its not a matter of being too full, we cant be held random for a players who hasnt even got as many goals or assist that martinelli or saka across even 2 seasons.
      We dont wanna go down that road again…. remember nicolas pepe???

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  10. Buy Savic and Danilo. Strengthen the midfield and we look for a winger in the Summer. If not get Zhaa/Trossard to push for title

    Reply

  11. As gunner fan, my hearth is beating faster right now, feeling bitter and angy with the story that Chelsea ave hijacked the deal for a player we ave been after alltru the opening of this transfer window, don’t know what to think right now 🙄

    Reply

  12. I never took Arsenal. Two or three bids all rejected. That’s nonsensical, that must have angered both player and club.

    Reply

  13. Anyone think that a 21yr old without any sensible experience is worth 100M???
    How much is Saka worth then? Marinelli.
    Lt Chelsea have him.. We will be laughing for years.

    Reply

  14. I’m gutted. But not because he was worth all of that money. We should have walked away from the deal earlier with enough time to focus on other targets

    Reply

  15. Am not surprised ….i had said it here over and over, that he ain’t coming to emirate……..players can be funny though, it’s all about money, cos for sure chelsea offered more money, however with all his drama on the internet at the end , he ends up like a clown.

    Am waiting for his unveiling and what he got to say “I have always loved chelsea since i was a kid🤣

    Reply

  17. Hold your horses.

    By what I’ve read Chelsea are offering around 20mill more than arsenal, mainly in add ons.

    There’s nothing to say he’s signed for Chelsea.

    As much as I like the look of this guy, he could be the new Ronaldo, 80million never mind 100mil, is still a huge risk!

    Who’s to say arsenal haven’t or won’t match the offer? He’s flying to London, it’s not far from us…

    He’s openly many times said he’d like to join arsenal, it would be a “nasty” move to join our rivals.

    Do we need him, a question that doesn’t seem to of been asked is, if he joins who sits out? Saka or martinelli? Are you comfortable with that?

    I guess my points are there’s still a lot of questions.
    As a player I wasn’t a huge fan of Arteta, but I trusted wenger. He always said Arteta is going to make an amazing coach. And here he is now, proving most people wrong. Now I trust Arteta, I’m fully behind him and the team. Whatever happens with this transfer, with this month, I will be ok with it, We are where we are now not on Merit, but on a team of lads working together, I salute you all!

    Reply

  18. To be honest, I won’t cry my eyes out if this Mudryk deal falls through. I have always thought that the amount of money being bandied about was too much to be paid for a player who may yet turn out to be a PL flop. That money can buy us two quality players in the summer.
    We should concentrate on looking for a striker, preferably on a loan deal to the end of the season. Or, as someone had suggested earlier in JA, we could recall Pepe (himself a costly PL flop) and Florin Balogun from loan

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs