Shakhtar announces that there is still no deal with Chelsea – And Mudryk has not signed anything yet

So the latest news is that Chelsea have agreed with Shakhtar Donetsk to pay €100m euros for Mykhailo Mudryk, according to Fabrizio Romano…
Understand Mykhaylo Mudryk is now on a plane flying to London. His future enters into key, final stages as Chelsea have offered contract valid until June 2030. 🚨🔵✈️ #CFC
Chelsea hope to get it sealed this weekend.
Arsenal keep their position, bid made to Mudryk won’t change. pic.twitter.com/Z67BQvcOn1
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2023
That was about an hour ago, but now Shakhtar Official (half an hour ago) have contradicted that by saying that the two clubs have still not finally agreed terms, but are “close”….
FC Shakhtar president Rinat Akhmetov and Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali discussed Mykhailo Mudryk’s transfer to Chelsea FC today.
Parties are very close to agree on player’s transfer to the club.#Shakhtar pic.twitter.com/IoHOaFRfn5
— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) January 14, 2023
Fabrizio also states that Mudryk is on his way to London for a medical, but that could be at either Arsenal or Chelseabut unlikely to be at Stamford Bridge until Chelsea have agreed the transfer fee with Shakhtar, and then it depends on if Mudryk agrees to the personal terms of course, which will supposedly be discussed when he arrives in London.
But nothing will be certain either way unless Mudryk signs the papers, which is what Fabrizio said himself a couple of hours ago…
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea board now in Poland trying to reach verbal agreement with Shakhtar for Mudryk and hijack the deal! Official bid ready close to €100m. 🔵 #CFC
Arsenal always been leading the race, in talks with Shakhtar after 3d official bid.
Mudryk position, now crucial. pic.twitter.com/CwWWerfoQ8
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2023
So the facts tell us that there is still a big chance that Mudryk will come to Arsenal, so we should all calm down and see what happens tomorrow shall we?
Ah man it’s good to be positive but unless he turns the contract down . They won’t accept our offer unless he turns down Chelsea’s contract
Get this one donne kronke
Shakhter playing double standards… The player has been clear he wants Arsenal… Why being so greedy with money without considering player’s desired destination….
The player will be upset surely…
Not really. Chelsea are paying him more, rumors of 100k more. He chose to accept this offer with these personal terms
… on a 7 year deal!
The player can insist it’s Arsenal he wants, but if the rumours are true, then once again Arsenal have been caught napping again, and it makes you wonder how serious they are to win the league. Our first eleven only needs one or two injuries and we are truly f..ked
So why has he gone to Chelsea in an 85 million pound deal?, time to move on, lets hope Arsenal have a plan b, as we need players as our team is not equipped if we get two or three injuries
For some.od these european countries, its all about human trafficking to the highest bidder, dont really care if u want or not.
let chelski have the ukrainian twat , aint worth no where near that much , we could buy 2 world class players with that money , COME ON MARTINELLI !!!
Let just hope it will be done
Now we are even being trolled by Chelsea on Twitter…
If reports are true that we stopped pursuing Danilo to focus on Mudryk and end up with neither, that would be really crazy. If we are miles off the asking price, I would understand that why it would take so long to agree, because you gotta have your principles. But to miss out because of a £5m difference, I can’t wrap my head around even though I still don’t think he is close to being worth that amount
It was already bad to miss out on Felix, but this one hurts even more
Imagine spending the transfer window with noise on one player only to lose out to bitter rivals…that’s not pretty…
Now Arsenal will enter into panic buy mode because surely we need reinforcements…
I read that Chelsea offered the 100 million upfront, but it was add-ons that took ours up to 95mil
It hurts more down my spines oh God i’m even starting to regret ever joining arsenal
Seems fitting that if anyone is to bail out Shakhtar for the losses they took due the invasion of Ukraine by paying three times the value of a player, it should be chelski.
It will be madness on the part of Arsenal if they ever miss out in signing Mudryk. Because they are too dull and are cowards. In fact, I can not imagine anything else happens outside signing Mudryk
Well it’s done. He’s agreed personal terms after learning arsenal won’t match Chelsea’s offer. It’s done
Why, is he worth that amount of money, unproven, only time will tell
Its not a matter of being too full, we cant be held random for a players who hasnt even got as many goals or assist that martinelli or saka across even 2 seasons.
We dont wanna go down that road again…. remember nicolas pepe???
Sometimes you pay a price for being too shrewd.
Hoping for a plan B
Anything happens for a reason let us wait
Buy Savic and Danilo. Strengthen the midfield and we look for a winger in the Summer. If not get Zhaa/Trossard to push for title
Don’t you guys get updates at all via Sports news or so. Danilo has been secured by Nottingham Forest.
As gunner fan, my hearth is beating faster right now, feeling bitter and angy with the story that Chelsea ave hijacked the deal for a player we ave been after alltru the opening of this transfer window, don’t know what to think right now 🙄
I never took Arsenal. Two or three bids all rejected. That’s nonsensical, that must have angered both player and club.
Anyone think that a 21yr old without any sensible experience is worth 100M???
How much is Saka worth then? Marinelli.
Lt Chelsea have him.. We will be laughing for years.
Unfortunately we need to strengthen first before we can laugh and we’ve wasted valuable time
I’m gutted. But not because he was worth all of that money. We should have walked away from the deal earlier with enough time to focus on other targets
Am not surprised ….i had said it here over and over, that he ain’t coming to emirate……..players can be funny though, it’s all about money, cos for sure chelsea offered more money, however with all his drama on the internet at the end , he ends up like a clown.
Am waiting for his unveiling and what he got to say “I have always loved chelsea since i was a kid🤣
I refuse to believe this one as if this is true the kid is worst than all those that diss us in the pass
Hold your horses.
By what I’ve read Chelsea are offering around 20mill more than arsenal, mainly in add ons.
There’s nothing to say he’s signed for Chelsea.
As much as I like the look of this guy, he could be the new Ronaldo, 80million never mind 100mil, is still a huge risk!
Who’s to say arsenal haven’t or won’t match the offer? He’s flying to London, it’s not far from us…
He’s openly many times said he’d like to join arsenal, it would be a “nasty” move to join our rivals.
Do we need him, a question that doesn’t seem to of been asked is, if he joins who sits out? Saka or martinelli? Are you comfortable with that?
I guess my points are there’s still a lot of questions.
As a player I wasn’t a huge fan of Arteta, but I trusted wenger. He always said Arteta is going to make an amazing coach. And here he is now, proving most people wrong. Now I trust Arteta, I’m fully behind him and the team. Whatever happens with this transfer, with this month, I will be ok with it, We are where we are now not on Merit, but on a team of lads working together, I salute you all!
To be honest, I won’t cry my eyes out if this Mudryk deal falls through. I have always thought that the amount of money being bandied about was too much to be paid for a player who may yet turn out to be a PL flop. That money can buy us two quality players in the summer.
We should concentrate on looking for a striker, preferably on a loan deal to the end of the season. Or, as someone had suggested earlier in JA, we could recall Pepe (himself a costly PL flop) and Florin Balogun from loan
Besides, if Arteta and Edu are fine with it, then im fine.