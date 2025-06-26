“So powerful” Former teammate explains the key to Gyokeres excellent form

Viktor Gyokeres has become one of the most formidable strikers in world football since making the switch from Coventry City to Sporting Club. His rise to prominence began in the Championship, where he displayed impressive form and played a key role in Coventry’s push for promotion to the Premier League.
However, it was his move to Portugal that truly elevated his status. At Sporting, Gyokeres began scoring regularly, quickly establishing himself as a dominant force in front of goal and attracting interest from top European clubs.
Arsenal Continue to Monitor Gyokeres Amid Transfer Talks
Arsenal have expressed strong interest in signing Gyokeres and have reportedly held discussions with both the player and his current club regarding a potential move during the current transfer window. While the Gunners are actively working to strengthen their attacking options, a deal has not yet materialised.
In the meantime, another striker, Benjamin Sesko, has emerged as a serious alternative. The Gunners are weighing their options carefully, but Gyokeres remains a highly attractive prospect due to his consistent performances and proven goal-scoring ability.
Former teammate Highlights Gyokeres’ Growth and Determination
Speaking to Talk Sport, Matty Godden, Gyokeres’ former teammate and strike partner, provided insight into the player’s development:
“He came in on loan [from Brighton] and didn’t really do much, then we signed him that summer and he came back a different animal.
He’s so quick, so powerful and probably the biggest part of him, he was so driven to go on and do something, and I think he’s probably done that again at Sporting.”
Gyokeres’ transformation into an elite striker is attributed to his determination and drive. These are qualities that would undoubtedly benefit Arsenal’s squad as they aim to compete at the highest level.
If the Gunners are able to finalise a move for Gyokeres, his ambition and work ethic could make him a key figure in their attack and a valuable addition to Mikel Arteta’s team.
Not sure if it’s true, but my understanding is that sesko was didn’t join last year because he thought havertz would be in front of him and would make it hard for him to get game time – that worries me. He needs to have the confidence to say he’ll prove he’s the man we need up front.
Don’t have that worry with gyokeres – I don’t doubt he’d do everything he could to make himself first choice and stay there. While there are no guarantees I’d rather bet on a player with that kind of determination, given the choice. If nothing else, that kind of person will take their knocks and are more likely to adapt and eventually succeed. People without that inherent determination are more likely to take setbacks too hard and not recover until it’s too late. All speculation, I don’t know either of them – I just hope the decision makers have this in mind and aren’t blinded by “potential”.