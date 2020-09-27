So what happened to Mesut Ozil’s clean slate?

What is ÖZIL doing wrong in training!

Ozil is yet to make a start for the first team this season in a competitive game. He is clearly fit enough to be able to train so he has obviously got over the back injury he had a few months ago. He is ever present in training but he just cannot even seem to make the bench for Arsenal!

What is he doing or not doing in training that Arteta refuses to pick him even as a back up for the bench.

I am growing increasingly frustrated that he is present in training but not for team selection come match day. Arteta has reiterated many times that if he feels a player is working hard in training giving all they have and the player is showing they want to play and are ready to play then he will pick them for his team selection on the day of a match. Which is fine of course and I agree that if a player isn’t performing then why should they deserve to get into the team!

But what I fail to see is how day in day out Ozil and even Guendouzi now seem to be back in training and working hard to stay fit and show what they can do, yet Arteta is refusing to select them even for the bench! He stated the slate had been wiped clean and that every player now has a chance from the beginning, but somehow this fails to show me that he means what he has said. The spirit in the team is high, things are looking up and the players all have a good relationship with each other so why is Arteta not including certain players in his team!

I know it is early days into the season and we have a long season ahead of us but I hope he starts to integrate them into his team some way or another and he doesn’t wait for an injury to happen before he selects them! It is clear we have so much talent and rotation will be needed and given that it looks like they won’t be sold this season at least, I think it is about time Arteta swallows his pride and picks everyone at some point or another for the sake of the team if nothing else! Gooners?

Shenel Osman