So what happened to Mesut Ozil’s clean slate?

What is ÖZIL doing wrong in training!
Ozil is yet to make a start for the first team this season in a competitive game. He is clearly fit enough to be able to train so he has obviously got over the back injury he had a few months ago. He is ever present in training but he just cannot even seem to make the bench for Arsenal!
What is he doing or not doing in training that Arteta refuses to pick him even as a back up for the bench.
I am growing increasingly frustrated that he is present in training but not for team selection come match day. Arteta has reiterated many times that if he feels a player is working hard in training giving all they have and the player is showing they want to play and are ready to play then he will pick them for his team selection on the day of a match. Which is fine of course and I agree that if a player isn’t performing then why should they deserve to get into the team!
But what I fail to see is how day in day out Ozil and even Guendouzi now seem to be back in training and working hard to stay fit and show what they can do, yet Arteta is refusing to select them even for the bench! He stated the slate had been wiped clean and that every player now has a chance from the beginning, but somehow this fails to show me that he means what he has said. The spirit in the team is high, things are looking up and the players all have a good relationship with each other so why is Arteta not including certain players in his team!
I know it is early days into the season and we have a long season ahead of us but I hope he starts to integrate them into his team some way or another and he doesn’t wait for an injury to happen before he selects them! It is clear we have so much talent and rotation will be needed and given that it looks like they won’t be sold this season at least, I think it is about time Arteta swallows his pride and picks everyone at some point or another for the sake of the team if nothing else! Gooners?
Shenel Osman
The manager has a clear vision, maybe there are underlying problems with the individuals not showing the wide team spirit. It is impossible to know from the out side what that is. Mikle has shown he can pick a side that can win trophies, it’s up to the players to change and get on-board if they want to be part of the Arsenal. Both the players you have spoken about have had stories with money at the core. Maybe the money v football is the true story.
His slate is clean, but perhaps the other players slates are cleaner?
I would be frustrated at him not playing if we were losing, but why bring in players to change a winning formula?
It should be Ozil and Guendouzi swallowing their pride.. surely as professionals they want to be doing everything they can to play football as an injury can put paid to their career in an instant
Arteta seems a strong character but also if he is saying it’s a clean slate then its down to the players…
Disgraceful they are both getting paid a lot of money and cant be bothered to step up !
Think this subject as been done to much now ,no offence to the writer .
We all know how this thread will go ,
Just to clarify “Ozils clean slate” Arteta is being diplomatic “Ozil has screwed Afc for long enough both on and off the field and the sooner he goes the better” was the real truth,a view shared my many.
I don’t think it’s about how clean the slate is. It’s about the quality of the slate. MA wants to see individual performances improving in training. No improvement? No selection!
Yawn Eddie and Kev please any updates on Houssem Aouar and Partey.
Saka not guaranteed to start, pepe struggling to get in. Willock getting scraps This is because the players being picked at the moment are delivering with the right attitude. Who would you rather get opportunities the names above the future and right now for arsenal or a player that simply wont work for the team. No one doubts ozil ability but we do doubt his attitude. He is a player that has outstayed his welcome but is hanging around like a bad smell because he knows the money is not going to be the same elsewhere
To me he was given a clean sheet at the beginning. Played each game until Lockdown but it was the same old average performances from him. I also feel like Arteta was trying to just offer an olive branch to Ozil with this Clean slate thing. He knew the type of player ozil was but wanted to be more diplomatic about it. Can’t just drop him. Would look as biased as hell.
I just feel like the lockdown changed everything as it gave ARTETA a mini Preseason to try out all kinds of formations and personnel. He tried different formations and found that the more organised/ solid / defensive one was the way to go considering the average players we have.
And Ozil being real diva / queen that we have all come to know was not buying it. May be refused to buy into this pragmatic new system of hard press, fight, defensive work. And on top of that coming back unfit, refusing to buy into Artetas / Bellerin’s (Wage cut) suggestion gave Arteta the opening to drop him.
I think these aspects might have opened Arteta’s eye more widely when it comes to the Ozil character. With Ozil I feel like he expects everything to revolve around his nonchalant attitude etc. He this “Can’t be bothered what you say” attitude.
Can’t be having that at Arsenal anymore. Madrid and Germany had enough of it and got rid. We at Arsenal have learned a big lesson in his 8 years here.
Never seen an individual Arsenal player have this much hype from his fanbase and yet so little to show for it.
great article!, Its better to take things serious not to take any risks, but though ozil is applicable on stubborn weak sides.