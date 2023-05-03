So what is Arsenal fans verdict on Kiwior’s Premier League debut?

On Tuesday night, Martin Odegaard’s brace and Gabriel Jesus’ goal saw Arsenal return to winning after being winless in four games. Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Chelsea saw them return to the top of the table, where they belong. The Blues stood no chance against the Gunners, who dominated them and exposed their inferiority.

Arteta and his boys are still keen to fight for the PL title, even if it’s a race in which they are second best, considering Man City can go past them if they play their two games at hand. But even so, the Citizens can end up dropping points, which Arsenal needs to be ready to take advantage of by winning all their remaining games.

Against Chelsea, Arteta made necessary changes to his lineup that may have propelled his team to glory. I would have talked about Jorginho and Trossard’s impact on the team, but in this piece, let’s talk about Jakub Kiwior showing us why he has been the best choice to replace Saliba at Arsenal’s defence.

Holding failed to fill in for Arsenal No. 12, and after conceding 11 goals in 4 games (which Arsenal failed to win), Arteta saw it wise to switch things up, benching Holding for Kiwior. The left-footed centre-back was terrific with his ball recovery, ball distribution, and general courage against Chelsea FC forwards. He managed to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at bay before our old captain was substituted at halftime.

The Polish international could be an ideal future defensive option for the Gunners, and Mikel Arteta has already praised him. According to Arteta, Jacub was outstanding against Chelsea FC; he is a player he likes, which was why he signed him.

Arteta said on Arsenal.com: He looked ready, he looked fresh, he looked really determined. He’s been getting better and better every single day, not only in training but his interaction and his language. He’s more settled and he’s a player that I really like, that’s why I signed him. He has the potential at his age to be great and he had a big task against the players he had to face today, and I think he didn’t really well.

It was amazing to see him get some game time in a London Derby match yesterday, considering that fans were starting to think he was a waste of money!

So what’s the verdict? Can Kiwior cement his position on the team and cover for Saliba, at least while he is out injured?

Sam P

——————————————–

A happy Arteta enjoys great win over Chelsea – “We are still top with four games to go!”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…