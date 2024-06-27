Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

So, what’s the deal with Keira Walsh joining Arsenal Women from Barcelona?

So, what’s the deal with Keira Walsh joining Arsenal Women? Suddenly, we found ourselves linked to the signature of the Barca Femeni midfield powerhouse. Rumours spread that we were secretly pursuing the Lionesses midfielder, who allegedly expressed a desire to return to England.

So, just as we were getting excited about that swoop, the transfer links suddenly went cold.
I wonder if Walsh will end up joining. Yeah, it’s pretty clear that we don’t go all out for a player unless they’ve actually expressed interest in playing for us. Just look at what happened with Mary Earps and Alessia Russo.

So, if we want Walsh, we’ll definitely go all out for her. We’ll make some serious offers, and, hopefully, unlike our WSL rivals, Barca will be smart to cash in on a player with only a year left on their contract. But, then again, as per the BBC’s Emma Sanders, there has been no movement this window.. Aargh! What’s actually going on? Nothing?

Certainly, I’d be thrilled for Walsh to join. She might step in for Kim Little when she decides to retire, which could be happening soon. With her addition to the team and playing alongside Little, it’ll give her some time to adjust to the squad and Arsenal’s style of play. And with Victoria Pelova (although Vic will be out for most of next season, with an ACL injury), Kyra Cooney-Cross, and Frida Maanum at the club, and young Kathrine Kuhl waiting in the wings, surely the future of Arsenal Women’s midfield looks promising for the long haul.

What are your thoughts Gooners? Is Keira Walsh a dream too far?

Michelle M

