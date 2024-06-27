So, what’s the deal with Keira Walsh joining Arsenal Women from Barcelona?

So, what’s the deal with Keira Walsh joining Arsenal Women? Suddenly, we found ourselves linked to the signature of the Barca Femeni midfield powerhouse. Rumours spread that we were secretly pursuing the Lionesses midfielder, who allegedly expressed a desire to return to England.

🚨 Arsenal and Barça are negotiating the final terms of the deal for Keira Walsh, who wants to return to her home country. This has accelerated the return of Laia Aleixandri to Barça. The deal with Manchester City is now in a more advanced stage. — Relevo pic.twitter.com/Bx9MKJIASB — Barça Femení (@BarcaFem) June 17, 2024

So, just as we were getting excited about that swoop, the transfer links suddenly went cold.

I wonder if Walsh will end up joining. Yeah, it’s pretty clear that we don’t go all out for a player unless they’ve actually expressed interest in playing for us. Just look at what happened with Mary Earps and Alessia Russo.

So, if we want Walsh, we’ll definitely go all out for her. We’ll make some serious offers, and, hopefully, unlike our WSL rivals, Barca will be smart to cash in on a player with only a year left on their contract. But, then again, as per the BBC’s Emma Sanders, there has been no movement this window.. Aargh! What’s actually going on? Nothing?

There has been “longstanding interest” from Arsenal for Keira Walsh, but there has been no movement this window, nothing has been acted upon. ─ @em_sandy pic.twitter.com/4Ln7FeDGk5 — 🔴 (@awfcdirect) June 18, 2024

Certainly, I’d be thrilled for Walsh to join. She might step in for Kim Little when she decides to retire, which could be happening soon. With her addition to the team and playing alongside Little, it’ll give her some time to adjust to the squad and Arsenal’s style of play. And with Victoria Pelova (although Vic will be out for most of next season, with an ACL injury), Kyra Cooney-Cross, and Frida Maanum at the club, and young Kathrine Kuhl waiting in the wings, surely the future of Arsenal Women’s midfield looks promising for the long haul.

What are your thoughts Gooners? Is Keira Walsh a dream too far?

