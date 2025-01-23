So, what’s the latest in Arsenal Women’s quest for a new winger?

Earlier this month, we delved into an intriguing Arsenal transfer scenario in our piece “Who Could Be the Arsenal Women’s NWSL Target in a ‘One Out, One In’ Move with Kathrine Kuhl?”

We’ve seen links to wingers like Trinity Rodman and Lizbeth Ovalle. Additionally, Kuhl has departed to join AS Roma, where she’s already made a 26-minute cameo appearance in a 3-1 victory over Juventus.

Journalists were eager to uncover Arsenal’s winter transfer plans, and Renee Slegers provided an update that would leave fans concerned.

Renee had hinted at Arsenal Women having a very quiet transfer window. Arsenal’s head coach mentioned that while they are always looking to improve and take the next step, there were no current plans for new arrivals, and the team were content with the squad the way it was.

Slegers has since stated in her pre-Brighton Presser yesterday “Like I’ve been saying, I think we have a great squad. The squad is built to be able to compete in many competitions, so we’re very happy with the players that we have. We’re always looking to improve the squad. I think you need to do that, but we’re very happy with who we have at the moment so I have nothing to share.”

The Arsenal Women’s desire for a winger didn’t come out of nowhere—they clearly recognized a need for fresh talent.

Here’s why I think a winger signing could be crucial:

Yes, Caitlin Foord is performing brilliantly and seems to be at her peak, but what if she gets injured? That would leave Beth Mead as the only other winger. While Mariona Caldentey can play as a left winger, she is more impactful centrally, as we saw in Arsenal’s 5-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Unfortunately, Lina Hurtig has been unreliable. Competing on multiple fronts, failing to address this transfer need could be detrimental to our season, especially now that we’re getting back on track, with so many back-to-back wins.

What do you think about a winger Gooners? Or is there another position you think our Gunners need to fill?

Michelle M

