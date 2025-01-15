So who is the new Arsenal Women head coach likely to be?

Finally, the wait is almost over! This week, we expect to know who will take over as the Arsenal Women’s boss. It’s been at least three months since Jonas Eidevall resigned, and Arsenal is finally set to announce his replacement. For months, Jonas’ assistant Renee Slegers has been calling the shots as interim manager.

Leading the team, Renee has truly gotten the best out of our girls, guiding them through 11 unbeaten games. Whether she will be confirmed as the permanent head coach remains to be seen. However, there’s a chance she may not be, which is why some have speculated if the postponed Bristol City game was her last as Arsenal’s interim boss.

As we wait to see if Slegers or another top coach appointed, it has now become clear that Casey Stoney will not be taking over. Stoney, an ex-Gunner legend, has been unveiled as Canada Women’s national team boss.

“Canada has a proud tradition in women’s football, and I am excited to work with such a talented group of players,” Stoney said about taking over as ex Gunners’ Cloe Lacasse and Sabrina D’Angelo’s new National team head coach.

If you’ve been following Arsenal’s managerial search, you’d know that Casey Stoney, who was a free agent after leaving NWSL side San Diego Wave last summer, and Nick Cushing, who was fired by New York City FC not long ago, were the rumoured favorites to take over at Arsenal.

So, if it wasn’t Renee, it was rumoured to be one of these two. Now with Stoney out of the picture, do you think it is more likely Renee will be appointed, or is it a race between Cushing and Slegers?

What do you think, Gooners? And do you think ex-Gunner Casey Stoney is going to be a hit with the Canada women’s national soccer team?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….