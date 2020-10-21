So who persuaded Gabriel to move to Arsenal?

The real reason why Gabriel has joined our ranks may surprise you!

As it has been revealed over the past few months, us lovely Arsenal fans have played a key part in getting some of our latest signings to the Emirates.

Dani Ceballos (re-joined) and Gabriel both revealed that it was fan messages that influenced their decision in joining the club. Of course, the conversations with Mikel Arteta as well the fans just tipped them over the edge. Our skipper Aubameyang also revealed that Arsenal is a family and the fans begging him to stay over social media also helped sway his decision to remain at the club and sign a contract extension.

But it has been revealed that in fact Nicolas Pepe assisted in the capturing of our new Brazilian defender. The Metro has revealed that Gabriel Magalhaes says he spoke to Nicolas Pepe before making his move to Arsenal and the winger helped make up his mind to join the club. Having played together alongside Pepe at Lille it now makes sense as to why he was one of the influences to Gabriel joining the club.

Revealing the communication between the two players, Gabriel stated:

“I spoke with Pepe before I moved. I asked him how it was at the club and of course he had an influence on my decision. Of course, I’m very happy it’s the best moment in my career so far. Everyone has welcomed me really well, I feel at home here already, it’s a great feeling so far.”

So, I guess we can also be thankful to Pepe for assisting in the move of Gabriel to help bring him to North London. It just goes to show that even in football, sometimes it is not what you know it is who you know, hey Gooners? 😉

Shenel Osman