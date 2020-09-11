Soares discusses the relationship between himself and the other Arsenal full-backs

Cedric Soares has revealed the nature of the rivalry between himself and his fellow full-backs like Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney and claims that they all work together for each other and are very close.

The Portuguese right-back joined Arsenal from Southampton initially on loan in the January transfer window before his deal was made permanent this summer.

He was brought in to provide cover and competition for Hector Bellerin who has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons.

Soares joined the Gunners injured and he had the best start to an Arsenal career when he scored a goal in his first game for the club.

He has been used on a few occasions by Mikel Arteta and he will expect to play even more often for the club when the new season starts.

However, the Gunners also have Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Bellerin who can play his position and he has revealed that they have a positive relationship and are constantly helping each other.

He said via The Independent: “We are very close: Myself, Hector, [Kieran] Tierney, also [Sead] Kolasinac, Ainsley [Maitland-Niles]and Bukayo [Saka]. We are all working for each other, it’s a big group, we spend time together working on crossing and finishing after training, the small details defensively. We have a very good relationship. Arsenal is such a big club and we all have to be there to help.”