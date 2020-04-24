Social distancing could bring the end of VAR when football returns

When football finally returns, Arsenal fans who have hated the use of VAR will be delighted because the Premier League may put aside the technology for the completion of the season.

VAR was introduced to the Premier League this season, and the technology has been guilty of causing chaos in the English top flight.

Most fans would rather not have the technology because of the inconsistency in its implementation.

However, the Premier League has continued its use, but the coronavirus pandemic is set to bring its end.

Star Sports claims that UEFA’s officials will meet this Friday to discuss if it is possible for the technology to remain in use.

They are set to decide if they will still use VAR when the Champions League and the Europa League resumes after this break.

One measure being put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is social distancing.

VAR officials are usually placed inside a small room to make their decision on certain issues on the pitch after video review. However, if they return in the same fashion, then they could breach social distancing rules.

It is unclear if the Premier League would follow UEFA’s decision or maintain the use of the technology.