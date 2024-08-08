Sociedad drops the biggest hint that Arsenal is close to signing Merino

Arsenal appears to be close to securing a deal for Mikel Merino, as Real Sociedad dropped the biggest hint yet that he may be leaving this summer.

The midfielder has been in talks with Arsenal for several months, and reports suggest he had already agreed to join the Gunners before Euro 2024.

Real Sociedad still wants to keep him despite only a year remaining on his contract.

However, Merino has refused to sign an extension, and the club seems to have accepted that they will lose him.

In a clear sign that he is just days away from becoming an Arsenal player, Noticias de Gipuzkoa reveals that Merino has not been included in the travelling squad as Sociedad heads to Germany to face Union Berlin.

Other players in the squad who participated in Euro 2024, including Martin Zubimendi, have been included, but Merino has remained at home.

Arsenal will now look to finalise an agreement with Sociedad in the next few days to bring Merino to London.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Merino will make us better, and it feels great that we are closing in on the end of this transfer saga.

The midfielder has been on the radar of several top European clubs, and we are proud that he has chosen to join us.

