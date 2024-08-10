Sociedad makes a significant decision to covince Merino to ignore Arsenal

Real Sociedad appeared to have given up on keeping Mikel Merino after leaving him behind for their last friendly game, as the midfielder is expected to join Arsenal, who are preparing an offer for him.

However, despite appearances, Sociedad has not fully resigned themselves to losing him this summer and has made a renewed effort to keep him in their squad.

As Merino awaits Arsenal’s offer, his current club has reportedly offered him a new contract.

According to a report from Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Sociedad has presented Merino and his teammate Martin Zubimendi with new deals that would significantly increase their earnings.

This is the club’s latest attempt to persuade the midfielders to stay for at least another year.

While the report doesn’t indicate whether Merino will accept the new contract, Arsenal remains confident that they have convinced him to join them at the Emirates this summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is normal that Sociedad is fighting hard to keep Merino, but that decision lies with the midfielder and we can convince him to join us, we expect him to tell them he is leaving.

But we must stay close to him and act fast to table an acceptable offer for his signature before it is too late.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…