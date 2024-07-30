Sociedad president sends a message to Arsenal over Merino

Real Sociedad continues to fight to keep Arsenal target Mikel Merino after his stunning form at Euro 2024.

The midfielder was in fine form as Spain won the competition, and he is now expected to change clubs.

It seemed certain that he would stay at Sociedad at the beginning of the summer, but after his fine performance at Euro 2024, several clubs are now showing interest in his signature.

Arsenal is one of them, and the Gunners will step up their interest now after sealing a move for Riccardo Calafiori.

Sociedad knows the Gunners are coming to sign him, but their president, Jokin Aperribay, insists they have not given up on keeping him.

He, however, admits that if the midfielder insists on leaving them this summer, then they will happily do a deal to allow him to find a new home.

He said, as quoted by Football 365:

“We are aware that Merino has offers, and we know them.

“The conversation with him and those around him has been very sincere and hopefully his decision is to stay, he already knows that we want him to stay.

“He has had a renewal offer for some time. And if not, we will try to negotiate the best way out for Real.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Merino proved his worth at the Euros and if we do not sign him, another club will do so.

