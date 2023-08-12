“Soft underbelly” Arsenal questioned after late Forest effort

Arsenal survived a nervy second half to start the 2023/2024 season with a win in their game against Nottingham Forest this afternoon.
Mikel Arteta’s side is being tipped to finish this term as title challengers again after bolstering their squad with some exciting players in the transfer market.
Their game against Forest gave them a chance to avenge a defeat that ended their title challenge towards the end of last season and they started well.
The Gunners were 2-0 up by the 32nd minute, thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.
However, Forest came back from the interval strongly and made Arsenal sweat for the three points.
In the end, the visitors pulled one back, but Arsenal held on to win the match and start the new term with a victory.
Speaking after the game, analyst Sam Blitz said on Sky Sports:
“Overall, victory is what matters on the opening weekend and that is what Mikel Arteta will be focused on.
“Ultimately, have we learned anything more about Arsenal from it? They impressed in the first-half, pinning Forest in and creating two brilliant goals. They always impress.
“But those last ten to 15 minutes or so showed Arsenal’s soft underbelly a little bit. Those two minutes where Forest scored then nearly got an equaliser could have played out very differently…”
Just Arsenal Opinion
The second half of that match was tough for us, but we held on to win, which is yet another show of how far we have come as a club.
The team is now one of the strongest in the league and we expect to continue winning just as we did last season.
Arsenal must learn to kill the game in the first half and sustaine their win to the 115 minute of the game.
For how long will Arsenal be breaking after leading? Arsenal need to have a lion fighting character and play with depth each and every game….Small or big.
Today , for instance Arsenal needed to win by a big margin. I think after this weekend, Arsenal will be number 5 or six in the table.
Arsenal must learn to fight to defend itself.
Thats why mancity are still title favorites and though Arsenal has squad as valuable as mancity no one is betting for us to win the league. We have a habit of having soft belly and time and again we are doing everything to prove it right.
It seems like a trait we just can’t be rid of. We are commanding games. Dictating play. And then we ease off and relax. They score and we panic and get nervous. When will Arsenal as a team learn to kill games off?
I was not even thinking if we are going to win but with what large margin to be on top of Man City. My team scored to goals and started playing as if they have won the league already. If they think of winning the league winning with many goals is going to count.
I think arteta need to stop complicating lineup leaving out Gabriel Magalhaes and playing Partey out of position is totally wrong Arteta still need some learning to do.
Rotating is a good thing but not that way Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Holding are all present
Forget about the lineup, partey was actually playing from the middle
The only downside of this victory is the mere +1GD which might see us below 4th but i think fans are over reacting as i’m confident we will hit the ground running sooner than later, a convincing win at selhurst park next monday will surely boost the hell out of our players hopefully mikel and the boys are aware and really looking forward to this usually dificult and tricky game, now we have to respect palace and start with our best line up and formation (4-2-3-1).