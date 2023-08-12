“Soft underbelly” Arsenal questioned after late Forest effort

Arsenal survived a nervy second half to start the 2023/2024 season with a win in their game against Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side is being tipped to finish this term as title challengers again after bolstering their squad with some exciting players in the transfer market.

Their game against Forest gave them a chance to avenge a defeat that ended their title challenge towards the end of last season and they started well.

The Gunners were 2-0 up by the 32nd minute, thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.

However, Forest came back from the interval strongly and made Arsenal sweat for the three points.

In the end, the visitors pulled one back, but Arsenal held on to win the match and start the new term with a victory.

Speaking after the game, analyst Sam Blitz said on Sky Sports:

“Overall, victory is what matters on the opening weekend and that is what Mikel Arteta will be focused on.

“Ultimately, have we learned anything more about Arsenal from it? They impressed in the first-half, pinning Forest in and creating two brilliant goals. They always impress.

“But those last ten to 15 minutes or so showed Arsenal’s soft underbelly a little bit. Those two minutes where Forest scored then nearly got an equaliser could have played out very differently…”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The second half of that match was tough for us, but we held on to win, which is yet another show of how far we have come as a club.

The team is now one of the strongest in the league and we expect to continue winning just as we did last season.