Sokratis agent responds to rumours linking him with a move away from Arsenal

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has struggled to break into the Arsenal team since the Premier League restart.

The Greek defender hasn’t been able to impress Mikel Arteta enough to earn a sustained run in the Arsenal first team since the Spaniard became the club’s manager.

Recent reports claimed that he has been told he doesn’t have a future at the Emirates and that he can look for a new club now that the transfer window has reopened.

However, his agent has responded to those claims and called it “fake news”

He insisted that his client was committed to the Gunners and that he still has a contract with them that he intends to see out.

“He will stay,” Sokratis’ representative, Konstantinos Farras, told reporter Freddie Paxton via Star Sports. “I don’t see a reason to leave.

“I don’t know why everyone is writing wrong and fake news.”

Arsenal is set to overhaul their defence this summer as they look to build on the fine work that Arteta has already started.

32-year-old Sokratis doesn’t appear to have a place in the current Arsenal side and when William Saliba joins and Pablo Mari returns from injury, he will fall further down the pecking order.