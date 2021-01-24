Sokratis closes in on Serie A move after leaving Arsenal

Sokratis Papastathopoulos is set to join Lazio after having his Arsenal contract terminated by mutual consent.

The Greek defender was at the Emirates from 2018 until this month, but he didn’t play for the Gunners in the first half of this campaign.

He struggled to play since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager and the Spaniard left him out of his team completely at the start of this season.

He had six months left on his last Arsenal contract and it would have run out at the end of this season.

However, the Gunners decided to terminate the deal and get him off their wage bill so that he can find a new team.

Genoa had been linked with a move for him all along, but Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia says that he is set to join Lazio.

The Rome side is in the Champions League round of 16, and they are also competing for a spot in the Italian top four.

They have, however, lost Luiz Felipe to an ankle injury, and he faces surgery which will keep him out for a long time.

They think Sokratis can act as a cover for him. The Greek defender wants 2m euros per season to join them.