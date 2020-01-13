Sokratis confident Lacazette can fill in for suspended Aubameyang

Arsenal will be without top scorer Pierre Emerick Aubameyang for their next three domestic games.

The Gabonese attacker was given a straight red card for his foul on Max Meyer over the weekend.

Aubameyang has been Arsenal’s main source of goal since Mikel Arteta became their new manager and most fans have been wondering where the goals will come from now that he is suspended.

However, Sokratis believes that the Gunners will do just fine without their top scorer and he has backed Alexandre Lacazette to step up to the plate.

The Greek defender claims there are goals in other members of the team and this was the time for them to show that the team isn’t overreliant on Aubameyang.

“Auba is a very important player for us,” said the centre-back per FourFourTwo. “He’s the captain of the team.

“But now is the time that other players step up and show quality, they show mentality and they help the team and also the manager to do his work.

“We have to improve, to step up and to show that the year is not finished and that we have to fight for this.

“He’s a machine. A goal machine,” he said of Lacazette. “Laca’s a very good player. In some games, from the outside, you can’t see what he can do.

“Maybe he is struggling a little bit, but we have to see also how the game is and which guy he has behind him.

“Laca on Saturday was against two players every time. When you play the ball to him it’s very difficult [for him] to do the first control because all the defenders are strong.

“I think Laca is coming better and better. I think he is a very good player, a massively important player for us.

“We are with him every time, he is with us and we will show altogether in the future a lot of things.”

On a personal note, I am very confident Arsenal will do just fine without Aubameyang, there is more than enough talent in the forwards to cover for the captain and provide the necessary goals.

This is not the same flaky Arsenal we became accustomed to under Unai Emery. This lot now are taking on their responsibilities under Arteta and I am sure they will respond to the Spaniard in a positive way.