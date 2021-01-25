Sokratis finds a new club after leaving Arsenal

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has completed a free transfer to Olympiacos after he terminated his Arsenal contract by mutual consent.

The Greek defender joined the Gunners in 2018 from Borussia Dortmund and made 69 appearances for them.

His initial 3-year deal was set to expire at the end of this season, but the Gunners decided to end his stay with them six months early.

He had been out of the plans of Mikel Arteta for much of the time that Spaniard has been the club’s boss.

He wasn’t even registered for any competitive action this season and faced remaining on the sidelines again for the second half of the campaign.

After allowing Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil to leave the club, the Gunners also agreed to terminate his deal, and he has moved back to his native Greece.

Sky Sport says he has signed a contract with the Greek giants until 2023.

Olympiacos beat the likes of Genoa and Real Betis to sign him. In the summer, he also had serious interest from Napoli.

The Neapolitans couldn’t sell Kalidou Koulibaly, so they had no reason to make a move for him.

At 32, he is close to the end of his footballing career, but he can use his experience playing at top European teams to help his new team reach new heights.